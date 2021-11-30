UK Announces Omicron Cases and Extends Boosters to All Adults
The UK expanded its vaccine booster program to all adults on Monday, boosting the response to the newly discovered omicron type of coronavirus.
The government announced two new cases in England just hours after Scotland said it had found six cases there and that contact tracing was being carried out. Nationally, Britain has identified 11 cases.
Scottish officials said some of the six infected people had not traveled recently – indicating community infection in the country – but there was no evidence of “permanent or widespread” transmission. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said all those infected were in isolation and no one had been hospitalized.
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new mask orders and testing requirements for travelers to Britain. Although the government has not ordered people to work from home wherever possible, or to make it mandatory to use vaccine passports or masks in English restaurants, officials have not ruled out the possibility.
Jonathan Van-Tam, Britain’s deputy chief medical officer, said that while there was still a high level of uncertainty about the type, the country would soon expand the vaccination program.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen next,” he said. It could take weeks for scientists to better understand these types, Van-Tam said. “But while we wait to see what this kind of thing really means, there is no time to delay. This is our chance to move on, and vaccine boosting is something we can do most effectively while we wait for the fog to clear. ”
Earlier this year, the British government was widely criticized for its lazy response to the Delta variant, and its response to the Omicron variant was clearly quick.
The UK’s Vaccine Advisory Board, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, advised everyone between the ages of 18 and 39 to take a booster shot; Previously, people aged 40 and over were eligible. This reduced the required waiting period between the initial vaccination series and the booster from five months to three.
The board also said that children between the ages of 12 and 15 can get a booster shot and recommended a fourth dose for those with severe immunodeficiency.
The Department of Education has advised students aged 11 and over in England to wear face masks in communal areas from Monday.
Ms Sturgeon said she and Wales leader Mark Dreckford had written a letter to Mr Johnson demanding that all travelers to Britain be tested for coronavirus on the second and eighth day after their arrival. Set aside for that entire period. Under the most recent guidelines, arrivals only need to be tested the next day.
Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drackford have called a joint meeting of the British government’s top emergency committee, the Cobra, to better coordinate the response to the new type.
There are no plans for further restrictions on regional travel, Ms Sturgeon said, but that could change.
She said, “I still hope that the joy of Christmas with my family will be normal. “Can I be 100 percent sure? No, but I hope so, and I think we should all be optimistic. “
Like many countries in Europe, Britain has had relatively few restrictions since the summer, and the government has repeatedly stated that it has no plans for a second lockdown.
Speaking in Parliament on Monday, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid echoed that philosophy. If Omicron proves to be “no more dangerous” than the delta type currently dominant in Britain, he said, “we will not hold a solution one day more than necessary.”
