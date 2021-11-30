UK Announces Omicron Cases and Extends Boosters to All Adults

The UK expanded its vaccine booster program to all adults on Monday, boosting the response to the newly discovered omicron type of coronavirus.

The government announced two new cases in England just hours after Scotland said it had found six cases there and that contact tracing was being carried out. Nationally, Britain has identified 11 cases.

Scottish officials said some of the six infected people had not traveled recently – indicating community infection in the country – but there was no evidence of “permanent or widespread” transmission. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said all those infected were in isolation and no one had been hospitalized.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new mask orders and testing requirements for travelers to Britain. Although the government has not ordered people to work from home wherever possible, or to make it mandatory to use vaccine passports or masks in English restaurants, officials have not ruled out the possibility.