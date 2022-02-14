UK cop hikes 17 miles barefoot in rain to raise money for missing persons and mental health



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A United Kingdom police officer walked 17 miles barefoot in the rain and wind on Sunday to collect money for missing persons – wearing nothing but shorts in mid-February.

According to Avon and Somerset police, Shane Jones, a K-9 handler, was spotted on the ride, crossing a suspension bridge and through muddy terrain, in place of broken glass.

“I have two bad blisters, but I only had to wear my emergency flip-flop for about a quarter of a mile, where part of the sidewalk was broken glass and all sorts and the road was too busy to walk,” he said in a statement posted on the department’s website on Monday. Has been spoken. “Today is the day to keep my feet up and recover.”

Archaeologists in the UK have unearthed dozens of mutilated skeletons from Roman-era cemeteries.

Beside him on the first leg of the voyage was his K-9 partner Delta, which ran from Cheddar Gorge to Clifton Suspension Bridge about a three-hour drive west of London. It took him about seven and a half hours and the temperature was above -40 Fahrenheit.

“When I climbed over Mendips, the rain was coming down and I ran half a mile to get out of it,” he said.

According to authorities, the increase was 5,000, or about, 6,800 USD.

“Shane took up the challenge of talking about mental health and encouraging people to raise money for the Charitable Minds, as he and the police dog Delta were called several times to search for missing persons during poor mental health experiences,” the department said in a Facebook post.

He said he received support from friends, colleagues and residents – including homeowners and local pubs.

“You don’t see mental health, and we don’t like to talk about it,” Jones said after the hike. “We say we’re ‘fine’ and keep our upper lip tight, but although it can be hard for people to talk, listen and it helps.”

The nonprofit Mind says it “provides advice and support to empower someone with a mental health problem.” The group also supports reform and raises awareness.