UK ‘dangerously over reliant’ on China for medical supplies despite Prime Minister’s 2020 pledge: report



The British Nationwide Well being Service (NHS) has tripled the price of medical supplies made in China within the final two years, to greater than ৭ 6 billion in 2021.

“Earlier than the epidemic hit, solely 6 p.c of important medical supplies had been despatched from China, which has now reached almost one-sixth,” mentioned Robert Clark, writer of the research and head of protection and safety at Civitas. “Issues like gloves, displays, wheelchairs and bandages come primarily from China moderately than the UK. We’re dangerously dependent on China.”

The British assume tank Civitas analyzed the supplies utilized by the NHS and located that Britain procured 17% of its most essential supplies from China, 3 times the quantity earlier than the epidemic, and the NHS “relied closely on Chinese language merchandise for the catastrophe aid listing.”

The listing contains supplies resembling biohazard checks; Client items together with oxygen, needles and syringes; And medical masks and robes. Amongst these supplies, the NHS imports 90% of all paper masks, 54% of all gloves and about 80% of bandages.

Civitas has known as for emergency safety laws to diversify fears that China might “lower off medical supplies” in future talks.

“Do not be fooled about China,” Clark mentioned. “That is an pressing difficulty for well being officers who danger that the Chinese language might lower off the crucial medical supplies to the NHS resulting from future geopolitical conflicts.”

In response to the Occasions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “rehabilitate” key manufacturing capability and “finish dependence on China” for very important medical supplies by 2020 as a part of efforts to enhance UK self-sufficiency.

“It is in regards to the range of provide traces so we’re not dependent on particular person nations for non-food necessities,” an official supply mentioned throughout Johnson’s initiative.

However the Civitas survey signifies that Parliament has finished the alternative.

Clarke argued, “We fell asleep when the epidemic hit and needed to go ‘cap in hand’ to China to maintain the NHS afloat – the well being equal of going to the IMF for a mortgage within the Seventies.” “That is why we at the moment are sending greater than 6 6 billion a 12 months in money to UK taxpayers to the Chinese language authorities to import fundamental medical supplies.”