UK gas shortage reveals new critical workers: truck drivers

LONDON – For more than three decades, David Cardon has driven in the Midlands of England, transporting tens of thousands of liters of fuel from tanks to service stations. The flammable liquid made it a dangerous job that required skill and attentiveness, but he was able to support his young family when the starting salary and benefits were good.

Gradually the situation got worse for the drivers. Hours got longer, roadside facilities deteriorated and benefits dwindled.

“After all,” said Mr. Carden, “we have lost too much to make that work worth doing.”

He left the job in 2017.