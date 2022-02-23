UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The UK government is increasingly convinced that the coronavirus epidemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report.

The theory that coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was rejected by world governments early in the epidemic, and the evidence continues to support the claim. Government officials in the United Kingdom, the United States and elsewhere have begun advocating for further investigations into the possibility of lab leaks.

Now, sources tell the British newspaper Telegraph that the “official view” in the UK leadership is that the virus has actually escaped from Chinese labs, although government officials are more open about this view privately than the public.

“It simply came to our notice then [within Government] The epidemic is likely to be as severe as anything else. Many like me think it’s more likely. I think the attitude has changed a bit. Zoonotic transfer theory makes no sense, “Hamish de-Breton Gordon, a Cambridge bio-safety colleague, told the paper.

In a Gadget Clock special report, Fawcett outlines a new question about what the government knew about the origin of Kovid.

“There’s a lot of concern about going out in public, but behind closed doors most people think it’s a lab leak. And they’re moving on to the fact that if they don’t agree, they have to accept it, and they’re sure We have to make sure that the policies are in place to stop it, “D-Breton explained.

Medical professionals in the United States have begun to walk behind the initial dismissal of their lab leak theory, although many insist that the investigation into the source of the epidemic is a “disruption.”

Former director of the National Institute of Health Dr. Francis Collins On his last day in office, he told Gadget Clock that he was “sorry.” Uhan Lab-Leak Theory It has become a “huge confusion” for the country despite having “no evidence” to support it.

Collins joined “Gadget Clock Sunday” on his last day in office after being at the top of the agency for more than a decade. Geneticists and physicians tapped by President Barack Obama to lead the NIH in 2009 avoided questions about attempts to discredit lab-leak theory at the beginning of the epidemic, maintaining the most plausible explanation that the virus spreads from animals to humans. Infection.

Collins told host Brett Bear, “I’m really sorry that the lab leak has become so confusing to many people because, frankly, we don’t know yet.”

U.S. scientists Who are publicly responsible COVID-19 Epidemics from natural sources rather than human engineering were much less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings.

However, conversations between government officials indicate that some experts have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could provoke “conspirators.”

“I can’t really imagine a landscape where you got it from the bat virus … in nCoV where you insert exactly four amino acids 12 nucleotides that must be added at the same time to achieve this function.” Dr. Robert Gary from Tulane’s School of Medicine, according to a February 2020 meeting note published by House Republicans.

Gadget Clock’ Yale Halon contributed to this report.