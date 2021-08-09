UK High Court grants Nirav Modi permission to appeal on depression, suicide risk grounds

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi may still be late in coming to India. The reason for this is that the UK High Court has allowed Nirav to appeal against the London Magistrate Court’s decision to extradite him to India. The High Court has given this relief to Nirav Modi on the basis of mental health and human rights. Nirav Modi is absconding in a scam of thousands of crores related to Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Justice Martin Chamberlin of the High Court has given this decision during a remote hearing under the Kovid-19 rules. The legal team of Nirav Modi had put before the court arguments like severe depression and the possibility of suicide, after which the court agreed to hear. Justice Martin also agreed with the argument of Nirav Modi’s legal team that the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai needed to be debated on adequate measures to prevent suicide attempts. Let us tell you that Nirav Modi is to be kept in Arthur Road Jail after his extradition to India.

Appeal against extradition granted on the following grounds: Justice Martin has allowed the appeal against the extradition of Nirav Modi on the basis of Ground 3 and 4 of Article 3. Grounds 3 and 4 of Article 3 deal with the European Convention on Human Rights. That is, it is associated with the right to life, liberty and security. In this case, the High Court also recognized the Criminal Justice Act 2003 of Britain. This law is related to the health of the appellants.

The magistrate’s court had given approval for extradition in February: The Magistrates Court of London had approved the extradition of Nirav Modi to India in February this year. After this, in April, the UK government also approved the extradition of Nirav to India. After the decision of the UK government, Nirav Modi was left with the option of appeal in the UK High Court. Now on the appeal of Nirav Modi, the High Court has given permission to appeal on the decision of the Magistrate Court. This may delay the extradition of Nirav Modi to India.

Allegations against Nirav Modi: Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi is accused of taking a loan of more than Rs 11,000 crore through fake debentures from Barty House branch of PNB. Bank officials were also found involved in this case. Nirav Modi had started many Ponzi schemes with the loan amount. Nirav Modi’s wife Amy Modi, brother Nishal Modi and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are also accused in this case.

Nirav Modi was arrested in 2019: Nirav Modi was arrested by the London Police on 19 March 2019. However, he has lived in Antigua and Barbuda for a long time. Nirav Modi also accused Indian agencies of kidnapping and being taken to Antigua.

Recovery of Rs 13,109.17 crore: On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has recently said that so far Rs 13,109.17 crore has been recovered by selling the seized properties of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. This property was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





