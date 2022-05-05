UK, Japan leaders meet with security, Russia on agenda



The leaders of Britain and Japan are meeting in London on Thursday and are announcing a new defense pact in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with Premier Fumio Kishidar at the British leader’s 10 Downing St. residence. The two are scheduled to visit the Military Honor Guard and the Royal Air Force Flypast during their first official visit to the United Kingdom as Prime Minister.

The UK government said the leaders were expected to agree in principle on a “landmark” mutual access agreement, which would allow Japanese and British forces to deploy together to conduct training, joint exercises and disaster relief operations.

The two Group of Seven leaders are expected to discuss Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and how to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin. Japan has condemned Russia’s attack and joined Western nations in imposing sanctions on Moscow. Japan has also provided helmets and other non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.

Japan is concerned that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine could have an impact in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly resilient and, if necessary, threatens to merge with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Britain has declared an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its foreign policy in the run-up to its exit from the European Union in 2020, and sees Japan as its main ally in East Asia.

Chris Hughes, a professor of international politics and Japanese studies at the University of Warwick, said Kishidar’s visit would “further consolidate the UK-Japan ‘semi-alliance’ that has been in place for over a decade or so.”

He said the UK-Japan relationship was “becoming stronger in terms of security, but that Japan would be tested to see how far it could go with the UK outside of its East Asia region and similarly, how far the UK could go.” Maintain sufficient cooperation with Japan outside the region. “