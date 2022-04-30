UK lawmaker from Boris Johnson’s Conservative party suspended over porn in parliament case

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suspended its MP who admitted to watching a porn movie on the phone during Parliament session. Nell Parrish has been an MP since 2010. A Conservative Party spokesman said Parish had himself admitted that he was watching a porn film during parliament proceedings. The spokesperson says that this is a case of indiscipline. Can’t stand it.

On the other hand, the MP has refused to comment on the whole matter. He says he will cooperate with the investigation. According to Parish, he can understand what kind of objection other people have. He can only apologize. His work caused trouble to other people, especially women.

In the case of watching porn during the proceedings of the House in the UK Parliament, Boris Johnson said that it is absolutely unacceptable to watch porn movies at any place of work. In fact, journalists had asked Boris Johnson that what do you have to say on the news of the MP watching porn in his phone during the proceedings of Parliament? In response to this, Boris Johnson said – Obviously, if any person does such an act at the place of work, then it is absolutely unacceptable.

On the other hand, according to Britain’s Minister Ann-Marie Trevelyan, all women working in Parliament have to face inappropriate touching or sexist language. Trevelyan said that some male MPs feel that they are God’s gift to women and they can suddenly make themselves happy. Trevillian said, “I think all of us women have to face foul language and wandering hands in Parliament. He said keep your hands in your pocket and behave as if your daughter is present in the room.

Significantly, the Prime Minister of Britain is also accused of partying during the lockdown. Boris Johnson had said that he intentionally did not attend the party. The UK Parliament is now investigating Boris Johnson’s argument whether he is telling the truth or not. Boris Johnson has also been fined for breaking the rules of lockdown.