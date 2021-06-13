UK man pretends to faint to get off from work, video leaves netizens amused



Taking a day off from work could not all the time be doable. Nevertheless, a UK-based resident got here up with a weird method to to skip workplace. In a put up on Twitter, the consumer @ElpedroThe2nd shared CCTV footage of a retailer whereas narrating an incident the place he pretended to faint so as to be despatched dwelling.

“What’s one of the simplest ways you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick that is mine it was Boxing Day I used to be hungover and 18 and needed to exit later so determined to pull this off. I made positive the supervisor was there as nicely,” learn the caption of the tweet, which quickly went viral on the microblogging web site.

Within the 18-second clip, the man will be seen on the billing counter serving to a buyer when he places his hand on his brow after which falls to the bottom.

Watch the video right here:

As soon as shared on-line, it didn’t take lengthy for the tweet to go viral with a number of netizens commenting on the incident. Many puzzled if the autumn really labored.

Responding to the feedback, the man confirmed that his worker was fooled by the incident and he even obtained a free “Lucozade and Galaxy bar” earlier than being despatched again dwelling.

It did sir obtained given a free lucozade and galaxy bar for my troubles and despatched dwelling — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

I broke the information to the girl within the video about 12 months and half later at my buddies gaf after a number of beers she took it nicely fortunately all of us moved on so didn’t get the sack 😂 one of many previous boys had his suspicions he was cracking up when he discovered — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

Some additionally shared their very own incidents the place they too faked sickness to get out of labor. Right here, check out the various reactions to the viral clip.

I can’t cease watching it. It’s wonderful — Fred (@craigedwards25) June 3, 2021

Determined measures and all that — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

Omg I did that too after I labored at giants again within the day. I faux handed out. And my dumbass was scared to get up too early so I went all the best way to hospital in an ambulance. — Queen Ki ^_^ (@itsMissKiki) June 4, 2021