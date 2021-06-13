UK man pretends to faint to get off from work, video leaves netizens amused

by
Taking a day off from work could not all the time be doable. Nevertheless, a UK-based resident got here up with a weird method to to skip workplace. In a put up on Twitter, the consumer @ElpedroThe2nd shared CCTV footage of a retailer whereas narrating an incident the place he pretended to faint so as to be despatched dwelling.

“What’s one of the simplest ways you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick that is mine it was Boxing Day I used to be hungover and 18 and needed to exit later so determined to pull this off. I made positive the supervisor was there as nicely,” learn the caption of the tweet, which quickly went viral on the microblogging web site.

Within the 18-second clip, the man will be seen on the billing counter serving to a buyer when he places his hand on his brow after which falls to the bottom.

Watch the video right here:

As soon as shared on-line, it didn’t take lengthy for the tweet to go viral with a number of netizens commenting on the incident. Many puzzled if the autumn really labored.

Responding to the feedback, the man confirmed that his worker was fooled by the incident and he even obtained a free “Lucozade and Galaxy bar” earlier than being despatched again dwelling.

Some additionally shared their very own incidents the place they too faked sickness to get out of labor. Right here, check out the various reactions to the viral clip.


