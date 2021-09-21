UK meat industry warns of short supply as fuel prices rise
Concerns over the impact of higher energy prices in Britain reached a new level on Friday when the country’s meat industry warned that supplies of chicken, beef and pork could be affected.
The British Meat Processors Association said the recent closure of fertilizer plants in the UK and elsewhere in Europe due to rising prices of natural gas, which is widely used in the industrial food business, threatens to create a shortage of carbon dioxide. Is.
A spokesperson for meat processors said carbon dioxide is used to stun animals such as pigs and chickens before they are slaughtered under regulations designed to protect animal welfare. The gas is also injected into meat packaging to extend shelf life in supermarkets.
The group said in a statement that once existing stocks of carbon dioxide are depleted – it is estimated that there is less than 14 days left – some companies will have to “shut down animals and shut down production lines. “
Association said production problems in the pork industry could force farmers to slaughter their animals soon. Retailers of food and other products in the UK have been complaining for weeks that supplies were being disrupted due to Brexit, among other reasons, including a shortage of truck drivers.
Sudden concerns about the food supply illustrate how problems in one industry – in this case record-high natural gas prices – can spread rapidly to others in a tightly connected economy like the UK. Analysts attributed higher gas prices to rising demand from China and lower storage levels in Europe with winter approaching.
Higher gas prices have already driven up electricity prices in the UK, Spain and elsewhere in Europe, adding pressure to consumers and industry. Electricity prices were further pressured on Wednesday after a fire broke out in an electric cable running between Britain and France.
Fertilizer manufacturers use large amounts of natural gas to make ammonia, which produces trace amounts of carbon dioxide as a byproduct. Among other things, the gas is captured and sold to food companies and other industries to add fizz to carbonated drinks.
In the first sign that carbon dioxide inflows may be waning, US-based fertilizer maker CF Industries said on Wednesday it was responding to a recent surge in natural gas prices by closing two large plants at Inns and Billingham in northern England. Was.
Yara, a major Norwegian fertilizer maker, said on Friday it was also suspending production at about 40 percent of its European capacity.
“Record high natural gas prices in Europe are impacting ammonia production margins,” Yara said in a statement.
According to the Meat Processors’ Association, those factory shutdowns included plants Britain could turn to for emergency supplies.
The group said the carbon dioxide market was not regulated, and therefore little was known about how much gas was available. It called on the British government to intervene “to prevent this from happening again”.
