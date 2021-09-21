UK meat industry warns of short supply as fuel prices rise

Concerns over the impact of higher energy prices in Britain reached a new level on Friday when the country’s meat industry warned that supplies of chicken, beef and pork could be affected.

The British Meat Processors Association said the recent closure of fertilizer plants in the UK and elsewhere in Europe due to rising prices of natural gas, which is widely used in the industrial food business, threatens to create a shortage of carbon dioxide. Is.

A spokesperson for meat processors said carbon dioxide is used to stun animals such as pigs and chickens before they are slaughtered under regulations designed to protect animal welfare. The gas is also injected into meat packaging to extend shelf life in supermarkets.

The group said in a statement that once existing stocks of carbon dioxide are depleted – it is estimated that there is less than 14 days left – some companies will have to “shut down animals and shut down production lines. “