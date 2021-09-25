UK migrant boat controversy eyes Channel

FOLKESTONE, England – Using high-powered binoculars and a telescope, three volunteers from a humanitarian surveillance group stand on the Kent coast, looking out over the English Channel. The rising bell tower of the French city of Calais was visible this clear morning, but so was the distinctive outline of a small rubber canoe.

The volunteer group, Channel Rescue, was set up last year to look after boats full of asylum seekers who were trying to cross this busy waterway, to provide humanitarian aid – such as water and foil blankets. – I’m in distress when they land on the beaches, or to spot them.

But they are also monitoring the UK border authority for any possible rights violations as the government takes a tougher stance on migration. For most of the year, there has been an increase in the number of migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, a political storm raging in London and Principal Home Secretary Priti Patel to authorize tough tactics to push the boats back to France. has been authorized.