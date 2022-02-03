UK Oldham sadistic couple jailed for kidanpping and brutally torture of man

Minshul Street Crown Court Judge Mark Cheville called the entire incident “torture” during the hearing of the case. He said that the victim would suffer mentally for the rest of his life.

One such case has come to light from Oldham of Great Britain, which the judges were also stunned to hear. Here a woman first abducted her lover and then brutally tortured her for more than 12 hours. The scene in this kidnapping case was so horrifying that despite the long trial and all the evidence against the accused, the judge sought seven days’ time to pronounce the sentence.

Britain’s Minshul Street Crown Court heard the incident in Oldham in a series of months of hearing and came to a conclusion after seven days as to what punishment to the accused. In fact, on the morning of August 4 last year, a 40-year-old man Wilson (fictitious name) came to meet his ex-girlfriend and friend Sarah Davis (33) at an address on Edmund Street.

Sarah Davies and Wilson used to have frequent conversations through social media and the two also became close. The same Sarah Davis was meeting him with a plan in her mind. As soon as Wilson arrived at the shared address, Sarah kidnapped him with the help of her friend Steven Winick. After this, a period of severe harassment began.

During this torture which lasted more than twelve hours, Wilson was first tied to an iron pole and beaten. Then boiling water was poured over Wilson’s face by covering it with a plastic bag. After this, Sarah and Steven (Steven Wynnyk) put her hands and feet in the trunk of the car, then drove for hours in several streets of Oldham and also lit the bruises on the body with a cigarette.

Meanwhile, the two took Wilson to his mother’s house and demanded hundreds of pounds of cash and bank account money in exchange for his release. After this, both of them fled, leaving Wilson with their mother. The next day after the incident, Wilson’s family filed a report. The very next day after filing the report, Oldham officials arrested the accused and registered a case under 10 serious sections.

In the incident, Wilson suffered minor injuries in several parts of the head and body. There were multiple wounds on the back of the head and the skin was burnt. Judge Mark Shevil, during the hearing of the case, described the entire incident as “Told the torture given to the extent of cruelty.” Also said that whatever happened to the young man will disturb him mentally for many years.

The judge sentenced Sarah Davis and Steven Vinick to six years and nine years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively, in eight sections, including kidnapping, blackmail, and murder. Also said that, ‘There are many such matters which are not taken care of but such barbarism is not acceptable at all in the society.’