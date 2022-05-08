UK pledges more aid to Ukraine as Europe marks V-E Day



Britain will provide an additional 1.3 billion pounds ($ 1.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine to defend the country against Russian forces, officials said on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of Seven countries are expected to hold online talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Sunday to discuss additional assistance.

The meeting was partly aimed at demonstrating unity among Western allies on Europe’s Victory Day, marking the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Funding from the British government’s reserves includes 300 300 million in military gear promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week, including radar systems for targeting Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.

The British government says it is the highest rate of UK military spending in a conflict after Iraq and Afghanistan.

Johnson will meet with British arms companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to demand caused by the conflict in Ukraine, officials said.

Johnson said Britain’s support for Ukraine would also help boost the UK’s defense economy.

Britain has already pledged about বিল 1.5 billion, including humanitarian aid and loan guarantees for Ukraine.

Also on Sunday, German Bundestag President Barbel Bass arrived in Kiev, where he is expected to meet with Zelensky and attend a memorial service marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.

Living as the second highest-ranking German government official after the president, he is by far the most senior German politician to visit Ukraine. Foreign Minister Analena Bairbach is also expected to visit next day, Chancellor Olaf Schulz said last week.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shamihal posted a picture of the bus shaking hands on Twitter. He writes that Ukraine is relying on Germany’s support to help Ukraine and to join the European Union.

The Croatian prime minister was also in Ukraine on Sunday after a Croatian man was captured by Russian forces fighting in Mariupol.

The Croatian government said in a statement that Andrej Plenkovic’s visit presented “an expression of solidarity and support” with Ukraine’s leadership and people.