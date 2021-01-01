UK Study Scholarship: Scholarship for UK: It will be easier for Indian students to study abroad, here are the best scholarships – Scholarship for Indian students How to apply for UK study

Highlights Learn how to apply for a UK scholarship here

Which students receive full study funding in the UK?

Which scholarship is best?

Scholarships for UK Studies: The United Kingdom is one of the best places to study abroad which is the first choice of Indian students. Scholarships in the UK are awarded to international students on a merit-based, need-based, student-specific or course-specific grant basis. In addition to scholarships, most universities in the UK offer tuition fee discounts. The full amount is usually paid for a doctorate in the UK. This scholarship is awarded to students who successfully qualify for the Competitive Application Assessment as determined by the educational institutions.



General Eligibility for UK Scholarships for Indian Students

The student must be an Indian citizen

Higher education was completed in English medium

Must have a good educational background

UK Government Scholarships for International StudentsChevening Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded by the UK Government. It is offered through the UK Government’s Global Scholarship Program for academically outstanding students. These grants are usually for one-year postgraduate programs in the UK. Most of these scholarships include full tuition fees, an economy class return flight to the UK, accommodation allowance (individual) and additional allowances to cover necessary expenses. 1,500 Chevening Scholarships are available for students from all over the world, including India.

Also read: Top courses abroad: Want to study abroad? Learn about these top courses

Commonwealth Masters Scholarship

Commonwealth Scholarships for developing international students from Commonwealth countries for Masters and PhD through the UK Department for International Development (DFID). Is paid to. These scholarships include additional allowances to cover airfare, thesis grant (if applicable), personal basic expenses, examination and tuition fees, all included.

Commonwealth Fellowship Scheme

The Commonwealth Fellowship Scheme is a government initiative specifically designed for students from Commonwealth countries who make significant contributions to their country upon completion of higher education programs in the United Kingdom. These scholarships include the full tuition fees of the scholars, economy-class returns and many other benefits.

UK Institution Special Scholarships

Dr. Manmohan Singh for the scholarship

Dr. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Scholarship was established by St. John’s College. In honor of Manmohan Singh. The scholarship is awarded to academically outstanding Indian students who wish to pursue doctoral studies in specific fields such as Science and Technology, Economics and Social Sciences at St. John’s College and Cambridge University. Applications in aerospace engineering and energy studies are preferred.

Also read: Study Abroad: The Best College to Choose to Study Abroad? Take special care of these things



Global Study Award

The British Council, Study Portals and ISIC have partnered to launch ‘The Global Study Awards’ to encourage international students to study in the UK and increase their cultural understanding. Eligible candidates get a scholarship of Rs 10 lakh. This scholarship is awarded to two international students twice a year.

Goa Education Trust Scholarship

Goa Education Trust (GET) aims to provide a medium for Goan students to avail golden opportunities of education in their field of interest. Eligible students receive scholarships and research fellowships from universities. Includes full or half tuition fees for scholarship courses.

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship

The Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) awards 10 long-term awards each year to international students in the UK for living and living expenses, fees and contributions to international rent. This scholarship does not include two-year programs.

Also read: Study Abroad: Want to study abroad? Here are 5 key pointers in moving forward



British Council Great Scholarship for Indian Students

The British Council Great Scholarship has announced a total of approximately 198 scholarships worth Rs 26 crore for each academic year in partnership with 40 UK universities. The scholarship includes approximately 169 postgraduate and 29 graduate awards ranging from arts and design to engineering, law and management courses.

Inlax Scholarship

American, European, and United Kingdom institutions offer these scholarships to talented students for financial assistance to meet all needs, including tuition fees. These scholarships are basically given for university courses and specific programs.

Felix Scholarship

The Felix Scholarship is awarded to academically outstanding and underdeveloped students from India and various developing countries under the age of 30 years. The candidate must have a first class degree from a reputed Indian University. Each year, the Felix Scholarship Trust offers students a maximum of six scholarships to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Reading and the School of Oriental, Oxford University, and African Studies.

