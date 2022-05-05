UK summer camp placing teenagers in dorms based on preferred gender identity: Report



A summer camp funded by UK taxpayers is placing teenagers in housing units based on their preferred gender identity, according to The Telegraph.

The summer camp, the National Citizen Service, is housing adolescents based on their preferred gender identity, the report said, adding that some parents are unhappy with the policy.

The National Citizen Service is a summer camp set up by former Prime Minister David Cameron, and is largely government-funded, according to the report. It is designed for 16 and 17 year olds

The mother of one of the participants in the camp told The Telegraph that her 16-year-old had recently begun to be identified as a “girl” for the gender part of the sign-up.

A local representative from the camp then approached and asked which room the child wanted to sleep in, based on his preferred identity.

The mother expressed concern about the policy, but was told by a camp representative that “we will allow young people to self-identify and keep them in the dormitory where they feel comfortable.”

She said it was unfair for others to let her son sleep in the girls’ dormitory.

“I didn’t think it was right for her to go to the girls ‘dormitory. If mixed-sex dormitories were allowed, there would certainly be a risk of sex, but it would also be a threat to girls’ privacy,” she said. “I don’t know any 16-year-old girl who would be confident of being naked in public because it’s a difficult age. I think girls and their parents should know this is happening.”

The camp’s transgender inclusion policy states that participants who are transgender will be assessed on a “case by case” basis, and a decision will be made by the camp’s local representatives.

The camp staff asked participants to ask what their “personal accommodation preferences” were, the report said.

Mark Gifford, chief executive of the NCS Trust, told The Telegraph that it would not forgive a decision that put a young man at risk.

“While our policy acknowledges that housing decisions are made on a case-by-case basis by our delivery partners, we will never reject a decision that puts a young person vulnerable or at risk,” Gifford said. “Like many organizations, we are shaping our policies in light of the growing focus and awareness of this important and complex issue.”

“However, our main goal is to make sure that all young people, no matter who they are, can benefit from the NCS program. If it poses a challenge to our organization, we will address them and always make sure every young person is safe. , “Gifford Continue. .

In response to a question on the FAQ page of his website, “What is my sleep arrangement?” What steps can be taken to confirm this, you can request it through your joining form, or contact your local team. All requests will be dealt with on a case by case basis. Where appropriate and possible, the local team will try to provide an alternative. . ”

