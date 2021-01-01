UK: This is a matter of royal studies – arts and commerce courses in the UK

The rich history of UK universities provides an environment for in-depth descriptions of any subject. Although it is difficult to get a scholarship, so much can be spent for the royal spirit.

Due to the large number of people of Indian descent in the United Kingdom, it is easy to mix here. The rich history of the universities here provides a unique environment for in-depth description of any subject. This is the reason why British universities are famous all over the world for their research. One can earn a name in teaching by graduating from here. The best part is the short duration of the PG course. But getting a scholarship is hard. Degree courses here are also recognized worldwide, as these courses form the basis for higher studies or research. For admission to British universities, one has to pass IELTS with good marks in 12th and show proficiency in English. Forms for these universities arrive around December. Anyone can apply online for any university through the UK University and College Admissions Service. Sessions usually begin in February. However, the start date of the session is also different for different universities. The probability of admission depends on the result of 12th standard, SAT or other compulsory marks and the quality of entrance test.



There are many options in commerce

Courses: Degree and Post Graduate Degree in Accounting, Finance, Management Study cost: 30-40 lakh annually

Colleges / Universities:

London Business School www.london.edu

London School of Commerce www.lsclondon.co.uk

Manchester Business School www.mbs.ac.uk.

Warwick Business School www.wbs.ac.uk University of Kent www.kent.ac.uk

Art options

Course: Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in History, Philosophy, Economics, Geography, Linguistics, Modern Language

Study cost: 25-35 lakhs annually

Colleges / Universities

Oxford University www.ox.ac.uk.

Cambridge University www.cam.ac.uk.

London School of Economics www.lse.ac.uk.

University College, London www.ucl.ac.uk.

Lancaster University www.lancs.ac.uk