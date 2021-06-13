UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For June 13, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s lunchtime lottery is a day-to-day lottery throughout the UK and is no doubt one of many useful best lotteries throughout the UK and South Africa. The draw for this lottery occurs twice each single day. Apart from the uk49s lunchtime outcomes, there might be furthermore a teatime lottery draw that occurs. The teatime lottery takes area at roughly 5: 49 p.m. GMT on a regular basis.

UK’s 49s Lunchtime Lottery profitable numbers for June 13, 2021

The 49s Lottery Winning numbers and outcomes are launched at 12: 49 p.m. GMT usually. Take a look at for the UK49s lunchtime outcomes for right now shortly as they might be up-to-the-minute proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies at situations. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays mounted, the teatime lottery outcomes time modifications. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes area at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes area at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Lunchtime Lottery Outdated Winning Numbers

The outdated 49s lunchtime lottery took area on June 9, 2021. The timing of this lottery was 12: 49 p.m. GMT. The profitable numbers of this lottery have been 29, 34, 39, 40, 46, 47. The booster amount was 12. We’re going to furthermore portion particulars proper right here of the teatime cool and heat numbers for these drawn to entertaining. The freshest numbers or the numbers which take pleasure in popped up repeatedly are 47, 26, 15, 19,17 and 39. The freshest numbers for booster numbers all of the plot all through the lunchtime are 8, 7, 3, 5, 27 and 37.

Simple ideas to play 49s lottery recreation?

The 49s lunchtime lottery is a very similar to many different lotteries obtainable

For participating throughout the 49s lunchtime lottery, it is high to draw six numbers and one booster amount from a amount of 1 to 49 numbers

Inside the lunchtime lottery, you may wish to maybe maybe furthermore each play the 6 amount draw or the 7 amount draw.

The seven amount draw entails a Booster ball that may elevate your potentialities of profitable the lottery

It’s seemingly you will maybe be in a job to each seize your comprise numbers or let the Fortunate Dip train these numbers randomly for you

Stamp of the wager and prize cash

The stamp of each wager (minimums buy) in each lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 amount draw, numbers are picked and if one of many useful picked numbers fits the profitable numbers then the profitable prize is £7 and if the an equivalent takes area throughout the 7 amount draw, it is £6. For matching 2 profitable numbers throughout the 6 amount draw the prize is £54 and for the 7 amount draw its £39.

The profitable prize for 3 numbers matching with the profitable numbers is £601 for the 6 amount draw and for the 7 amount draw it is £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 throughout the 6 amount draw and throughout the 7 amount draw the profitable prize is £3,800. Inside the slay, for a bet that fits 5 numbers of the profitable numbers from the 6 amount draw, the profitable prize is £125,000 and for the 7 amount draw, if the an equivalent occurs, the profitable prize is £40,000.