UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For June 13, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s teatime lottery is one in all the largest lotteries inside the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn daily inside the UK. The plot for this lottery happens twice daily. Besides to the united kingdom49s teatime outcomes, there might presumably be additionally a lunchtime lottery plot that happens. The lunchtime lottery takes house at roughly 12: 49 p.m. GMT on a typical foundation.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery successful numbers for June 13, 2021

The uk49s teatime outcomes i.e. the successful numbers are introduced at 5: 49 p.m. GMT typically. Check for the UK49s teatime outcomes for today in a while as they’ll be up to date proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies from time to time. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays fastened, the teatime lottery outcomes’ time modifications. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes house at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes house at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery Earlier Winning Numbers

The outdated 49s teatime lottery took house on June 9, 2021. The timing of this lottery was once 5: 49 p.m. GMT. The successful numbers of this lottery had been 3, 10, 24, 33, 35, 46. The booster amount was once 17. We’re in a position to additionally portion indispensable points proper right here of the teatime frigid and scorching numbers for these interested in sharp. The freshest numbers or the numbers which have popped up typically are 37, 15, 31, 34, 47 and 23. The freshest numbers for booster numbers at some stage inside the teatime are 25, 9, 19, 35, 38 and 8.

The acceptable formulation to play 49s lottery sport?

The 49s teatime lottery is akin to many different lotteries accessible inside the market

For taking half inside the 49s teatime lottery, that you’d presumably presumably presumably nicely presumably need to plot six numbers and one booster amount from considerably a wonderful deal of 1 to 49 numbers

It totally is dependent upon you whether or not or now not that you’d presumably presumably presumably nicely presumably prefer to play a 6 amount plot or a 7 amount plot

The seven amount plot incorporates a Booster ball that can create larger your potentialities of successful the lottery

That you simply simply might presumably presumably each seize your include numbers or let the Fortunate Dip choose these numbers randomly for you

Price of the guess and prize money

The related cost of every and every guess (minimal stake) in each lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 amount plot, numbers are picked and if one in all the picked numbers matches the successful numbers then the successful prize is £7 and if the an identical takes house inside the 7 amount plot, it’s £6. For matching 2 successful numbers inside the 6 amount plot the prize is £54 and for the 7 amount plot its £39.

The successful prize for 3 numbers matching with the successful numbers is £601 for the 6 amount plot and for the 7 amount plot it’s £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 inside the 6 amount plot and inside the 7 amount plot the successful prize is £3,800. Not directly, for a chance that matches 5 numbers of the successful numbers from the 6 amount plot, the successful prize is £125,000 and for the 7 amount plot, if the an identical happens, the successful prize is £40,000.