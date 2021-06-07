UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For June 6, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s teatime lottery is indubitably considered one of many most attention-grabbing lotteries within the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn on every day foundation within the UK. The scheme for this lottery happens twice each single day. As neatly as to the uk49s teatime outcomes, there shall be a lunchtime lottery scheme that happens. The lunchtime lottery takes intention at roughly 12: 49 p.m. GMT each day.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery a hit numbers for June 6, 2021

The uk49s teatime outcomes i.e. the a hit numbers are launched at 5: 49 p.m. GMT on the full. Check for the UK49s teatime outcomes for at the present time in a while as they’re going to be up to date proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies at cases. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays mounted, the teatime lottery outcomes’ time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes intention at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes intention at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery Earlier Successful Numbers

The previous 49s teatime lottery took intention on June 2, 2021. The timing of this lottery was 5: 49 p.m. GMT. The a hit numbers of this lottery cling been 11-14-15-30-34-40. The booster amount was 21. We’re going to have the ability to additionally half particulars proper right here of the teatime sizzling and funky numbers for these interested in colourful. Mainly essentially the most neatly most conventional numbers or the numbers which cling popped up constantly are 37, 15, 31, 34, 47 and 23. Mainly essentially the most neatly most conventional numbers for booster numbers during the teatime are 25, 9, 19, 35, 38 and 8.

Strategies to play 49s lottery sport?

The 49s teatime lottery is just like many different lotteries out there

For participating within the 49s teatime lottery, you have to scheme six numbers and one booster amount from heaps of 1 to 49 numbers

It totally is looking on you whether or not or now not you may must play a 6 amount scheme or a 7 amount scheme

The seven amount scheme entails a Booster ball that can amplify your potentialities of a hit the lottery

Which you’ll be able to each take your cling numbers or let the Fortunate Dip cling these numbers randomly for you

Value of the guess and prize cash

The label of each guess (minimal stake) in each lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 amount scheme, numbers are picked and if indubitably considered one of many picked numbers fits the a hit numbers then the a hit prize is £7 and if the the identical takes intention within the 7 amount scheme, or not it’s £6. For matching 2 a hit numbers within the 6 amount scheme the prize is £54 and for the 7 amount scheme its £39.

The a hit prize for 3 numbers matching with the a hit numbers is £601 for the 6 amount scheme and for the 7 amount scheme or not it’s £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 within the 6 amount scheme and within the 7 amount scheme the a hit prize is £3,800. At closing, for a massive gamble that fits 5 numbers of the a hit numbers from the 6 amount scheme, the a hit prize is £125,000 and for the 7 amount scheme, if the the identical happens, the a hit prize is £40,000.