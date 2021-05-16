UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For May 16, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s teatime lottery is considered one in all many estimable lotteries inside the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn every day inside the UK. The scheme for this lottery occurs twice every day. As nicely to to the united kingdom49s teatime outcomes, there may be moreover a lunchtime lottery scheme that occurs. The lunchtime lottery takes location at roughly 12: 49 p.m. GMT every day.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery profitable numbers for May maybe nicely maybe moreover 16, 2021

The uk49s teatime outcomes i.e. the profitable numbers are launched at 5: 49 p.m. GMT on the overall. Consider for the UK49s teatime outcomes for on the present time in a while as they’ll be up to date proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies at circumstances. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays fixed, the teatime lottery outcomes’ time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes location at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes location at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery Previous Profitable Numbers

The outdated 49s teatime lottery took location on April 18 2021. The timing of this lottery was once 5: 49 p.m. GMT. The profitable numbers of this lottery had been 3, 21, 26, 28, 34, 38. The booster amount was once 2. We’re capable of moreover half particulars proper right here of the teatime wintry and heat numbers for these drawn to vivid. The freshest numbers or the numbers which have popped up normally are 37, 15, 31, 34, 47 and 23. The freshest numbers for booster numbers at some point of the teatime are 25, 9, 19, 35, 38 and 8.

How one can play 49s lottery sport?

The 49s teatime lottery is equal to many alternative lotteries inside the market

For participating inside the 49s teatime lottery, you may ought to scheme six numbers and one booster amount from numerous 1 to 49 numbers

It totally is dependent upon you whether or not you imagine to ought to play a 6 amount scheme or a 7 amount scheme

The seven amount scheme includes a Booster ball that may fabricate bigger your possibilities of profitable the lottery

You’ll maybe maybe per likelihood maybe each fetch your dangle numbers or let the Fortunate Dip eradicate these numbers randomly for you

Label of the guess and prize cash

The worth of each guess (minimal stake) in each lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 amount scheme, numbers are picked and if considered one in all many picked numbers fits the profitable numbers then the profitable prize is £7 and if the identical takes location inside the 7 amount scheme, or now not it’s £6. For matching 2 profitable numbers inside the 6 amount scheme the prize is £54 and for the 7 amount scheme its £39.

The profitable prize for 3 numbers matching with the profitable numbers is £601 for the 6 amount scheme and for the 7 amount scheme or now not it’s £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 inside the 6 amount scheme and inside the 7 amount scheme the profitable prize is £3,800. Lastly, for a broad gamble that fits 5 numbers of the profitable numbers from the 6 amount scheme, the profitable prize is £125,000 and for the 7 amount scheme, if the identical occurs, the profitable prize is £40,000.