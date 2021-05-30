UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For May 30, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s teatime lottery is one among the best lotteries within the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn every day within the UK. The intention for this lottery happens twice every day. As effectively to the united kingdom49s teatime outcomes, there’s moreover a lunchtime lottery intention that occurs. The lunchtime lottery takes advise at roughly 12: 49 p.m. GMT day after day.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery successful numbers for May per probability effectively effectively 30, 2021

The uk49s teatime outcomes i.e. the successful numbers are launched at 5: 49 p.m. GMT in total. Check for the UK49s teatime outcomes for at the present time in a whereas as they will be up to date proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies every now and then. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays fastened, the teatime lottery outcomes’ time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes advise at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes advise at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Teatime Lottery Earlier Winning Numbers

The outdated 49s teatime lottery took advise on April 18 2021. The timing of this lottery turned 5: 49 p.m. GMT. The successful numbers of this lottery had been 3, 21, 26, 28, 34, 38. The booster amount turned 2. We are able to moreover fragment essential facets proper right here of the teatime chilly and heat numbers for these interested in luminous. Essentially the most up to date numbers or the numbers which have popped up assuredly are 37, 15, 31, 34, 47 and 23. Essentially the most up to date numbers for booster numbers all around the teatime are 25, 9, 19, 35, 38 and 8.

The way you might effectively per probability play 49s lottery sport?

The 49s teatime lottery is similar to many different lotteries obtainable out there

For taking half within the 49s teatime lottery, you might effectively per probability should intention six numbers and one booster amount from lots of of 1 to 49 numbers

It totally is depending on you whether or not you might play a 6 amount intention or a 7 amount intention

The seven amount intention includes a Booster ball that may elevate your possibilities of successful the lottery

You’ll per probability effectively per probability moreover each intention cease your personal numbers or let the Fortunate Dip to search out these numbers randomly for you

Hint of the wager and prize cash

The value of each wager (minimal stake) in each lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 amount intention, numbers are picked and if one among the picked numbers suits the successful numbers then the successful prize is £7 and if the an identical takes advise within the 7 amount intention, it’s £6. For matching 2 successful numbers within the 6 amount intention the prize is £54 and for the 7 amount intention its £39.

The successful prize for 3 numbers matching with the successful numbers is £601 for the 6 amount intention and for the 7 amount intention it’s £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 within the 6 amount intention and within the 7 amount intention the successful prize is £3,800. Lastly, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the successful numbers from the 6 amount intention, the successful prize is £125,000 and for the 7 amount intention, if the an identical happens, the successful prize is £40,000.