UKPSC New Notification 2021: Apply for 40 posts of Forest Range Officer at ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC New Notification 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the 40 posts of Forest Range Officer (FRO). The application process has started from 11th August and the last date to apply is 31st August. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). https://ukpsc.gov.in/ Go to Apply.

According to the notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), the age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 42 years. The age calculation of the candidates will be done from 1st July 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the rules.

For the posts of Forest Range Officer, the application fee for unreserved category is Rs 176. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs.86. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs 47600 to Rs 151100 under Level 8. For complete details of pay scale and application fee, candidates refer official notification.

Candidates should have Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry. Computer Application / Computer Science, Engineering (Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / Computer / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical), Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology Must be graduate from For complete details of educational qualification candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at ukpsc.gov.in. The last date for application is August 31, 2021.





