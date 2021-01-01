UKPSC Notification 2021: Apply online for Upper PCS before 30 August at ukpsc.gov.in. Check here for vacancy, eligibility criteria and other details – UKPSC Notification 2021: Recruitment will be done on 224 posts including DSP, apply till this date

UKPSC Notification 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination-2021 (Upper PCS) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under interested candidates UKPSC Recruitment 2021 official website for ukpsc.gov.in You can apply through on or before 30 August. The application process has been started from 10th August.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021 A total of 224 posts will be recruited through this. In which, 10 posts of DSP, 18 posts of Finance Officer, 28 posts of Assistant Registrar, 12 posts of Information Officer, 1 post of Statistical Officer and 17 posts of Assistant Director Industry / Manager will be recruited in many other posts. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month. Let us inform that out of the total vacant posts, there are 129 posts for unreserved category candidates. Whereas, there are 46 posts for Scheduled Castes, 2 posts for Scheduled Tribes, 26 posts for Other Backward Classes and 21 posts for Economically Weaker Sections. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

UKPSC Upper PCS Registration 2021 Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 42 years. Talking about the selection process, the candidates will be selected for the recruitment on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

Interested and eligible candidates UKPSC Civil Service 2021 You can apply online through the official website ukpsc.gov.in till 30 August. For more details, you can check the notification available on the official website.





