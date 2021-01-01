UKPSC Notification 2021: Apply online for various posts under Lower PCS at ukpsc.gov.in. Check here for details – UKPSC Notification 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to 190 posts including Naib Tehsildar, Salary up to Rs 1,42,000

UKPSC Lower PCS Notification 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination-2021 (Lower PCS Exam 2021) Notification has been issued for the recruitment of various posts under Interested candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format by 29 August 2021 on the official website. ukpsc.gov.in You can apply through

UKPSC Lower PCS Exam 2021 A total of 190 posts will be recruited through this. In which, 35 posts of Naib Tehsildar, 27 posts of Deputy Jailor, 28 posts of Supply Inspector and 50 posts of Marketing Inspector are included. Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of Naib Tehsildar will be given a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,000. Whereas, the selected candidates for Deputy Jailor and Supply Inspector will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

To apply for these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 43 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates UKPSC Lower Subordinate Exam 2021 You can apply through ukpsc.gov.in till 29 August 2021. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility. In case any candidate faces any technical problem from applying online to downloading the admit card, he/she may send an e-mail to the Commission for the solution. [email protected] can contact through





