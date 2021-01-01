UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now for Asst Prosecution Officer Exam 2021 at ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is recruiting candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). All those candidates who are graduate from a recognized university can now apply online at ukpsc.gov.in on or before 23 Aug 2021. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

According to the notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), the number of vacancies is 63. To apply for these posts, candidates must have a graduate pass from a recognized institute. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), the minimum age of the candidates is 21 years and the maximum age is 42 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. The age of the candidates will be calculated from July 1, 2021. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode through the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at ukpsc.gov.in latest by 23 August 2021. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.





