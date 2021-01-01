UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Engineer Posts at ukpsc.gov.in before 21 September. Check here for selection process and other details

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has State Engineering Service Exam 2021 A notification has been issued for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) through Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates UKPSC Engineering Service Exam official website forukpsc.gov.in You can apply through 21 September 2021. The application process for this has been started from 1st September.

A total of 154 posts of Assistant Engineer will be recruited through this process. In which, 84 posts of General Category, 32 posts of Scheduled Castes, 17 posts of OBC, 14 posts of EWS and 7 posts of Scheduled Tribes. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month under Pay Matrix Level 10.

Talking about the qualification, to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 42 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

UKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates for official website ukpsc.gov.in Orukpsc.net.in But you can apply online till 21st September. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 276.55. Whereas, candidates belonging to SC and ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 126.55. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

