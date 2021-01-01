UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for revenue officer and assistant revenue officer posts at ukpsc.gov.in before 6 September. Check here for details – UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer, how to apply

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) review officer (Revenue Officer) and assistant review officer (Assistant Revenue Officer) Notification has been issued for recruitment to the posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of UKPSC. ukpsc.gov.in You can apply through till 6 September 2021. The application process for this has been started from 15 August 2021.

A total of 17 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 12 posts of Review Officer and 5 posts of Assistant Review Officer are included. Selected candidates for the post of Review Officer will be given a monthly salary of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Review Officer will get a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month.

How to apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the Recruitment tab and then click on the link to Apply Online for Recruitment to the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Fill the required information here and complete the registration process.

Step 4: After registering, fill the application and upload the required documents.

Step 5: After that deposit the application fee through credit card or debit card or net banking.

UKPSC RO and ARO Recruitment 2021Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree from recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Prelims Exam and Mains Exam. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.





