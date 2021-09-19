UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021 at ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has extended the date of online application process for recruitment to the post of Forest Range Officer (FRO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 on the official website of the Commission – ukpsc.gov.in on or before 8 October 2021. Earlier the last date to apply for these posts was 17 September 2021. Earlier, the last date for application was August 31.

According to the notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), the total number of vacancies is 46. Out of total 32 posts for general category candidates, 6 posts for SC candidates, 3 posts for ST candidates, 1 post for OBC candidates and 4 posts for economically weaker section candidates. are reserved for. The age limit of the candidates is 21 to 42 years to apply for the posts of Forest Range Officer. The age of the candidates will be calculated from 1st July 2021. Whereas reserved category candidates will be given relaxation as per rules.

Candidates selected on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 under Level 8. For the posts of Forest Range Officer, the application fee for unreserved category is Rs 176. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs.86. For complete details of application fee and pay scale, candidates visit the official website.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have graduate from Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application / Computer Science etc. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at ukpsc.gov.in.

