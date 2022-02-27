World

Ukraine: 17-year-old brave girl from Haryana refused to return to India, beauty queen also took up arms against Russia

Ukraine: 17-year-old Neha’s mother is a school teacher. His father was in the Indian Army. He has died. She went there for medical studies.

Most of the migrants are trying to flee after Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. But a 17-year-old brave girl from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri is standing there to help her landlord. He says he needs me very much. When no one was ready to give me any shelter, he came forward to help me. Now it’s my turn to pay off the debt. I am not going to return from here.

17-year-old Neha’s mother is a teacher in a school. His father was in the Indian Army. He has died. She went there for medical studies. But when the room was not found in the hostel, the landlord gave him shelter. Neha’s friend Savita Jakhar told The Indian Express that Neha’s phone was switched off for some time. But now he has gathered the equipment to charge the phone. She is hiding in a bunker. Whereas his landlord’s family has taken a vow to defend the country by taking up arms against the Russian army. He is making his strategy by hiding in a bunker in Kiev. Savita, a resident of Jhaswan village of Jhajjar, lives in Denmark. She works as a teacher in the school there.

In her Facebook post, Savita told that the landlord had taken up arms three days ago. His wife and three children took shelter in the bunker. Neha is with him. She is taking care of them. Neha’s mother tried her best to get her back from there but she refused to return. Savita says that she wonders what is driving her to stay there.

Ukraine’s beauty queen Anastasia Lena has joined the army in the war against the Russian army. Many pictures of Anastasia, who won the title of Miss Ukraine in 2015, holding a gun have come to the fore. According to a report, in 2015, when she was 24 years old, she won the title of Miss Ukraine.

However, now unlike his glamorous lifestyle, he is ready to fight a war with the Russian army on the lines of a soldier. According to Lena’s Instagram, she is no stranger to wielding weapons. All his pictures with weapons have gone viral. He says that whoever enters the border of Ukraine with the intention of occupation, he will be killed by running.


