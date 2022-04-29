Ukraine admits ‘serious losses’ in eastern battles, but says Russia’s are ‘colossal’



On Friday, Ukraine acknowledged that the country had suffered “serious damage” from the previous war, but added that Russia had “plenty”.

The UK Ministry of Defense tweeted that “due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian regional gains have been limited and significant gains have been made for Russian forces.”

“We have suffered a lot, but the Russians have suffered a lot, a lot … they have suffered a lot,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, told Reuters.

A video posted online by the Ukrainian military on Friday allegedly shows a Russian tank on the side of the road on fire.

“It feels good to burn. This is how Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the Russian occupiers with weapons and equipment,” it said.

The The war is the United Kingdom Russia’s main strategic focus on the Donbass region remains “to achieve the goal of securing control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.”

The Ukrainian military said on its Facebook page that Russian forces were firing artillery, mortar and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at their positions in Donetsk and Tavriya regions to prevent the army from regrouping.

“The Russian occupiers continue to blockade the Ukrainian unit at Mariupol near Azovstal [steel] Plant, “it added.

Ukraine’s military said on Friday that Russian forces “continue to take measures to prevent the movement and detention of local residents and humanitarian goods from Ukrainian territory.”

“Also, the Russian occupiers are robbing the peasants,” the military wrote on its Facebook page. “For example, more than 60 tons of wheat, including a truck, were stolen from an agricultural association in the town of Kamianka-Diniprovsk.”