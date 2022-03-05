Ukraine: An Indian student was shot dead in Kyiv, Union Minister said – this happens in war

An Indian student was shot dead in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The information of which has been given by Union Minister VK Singh. In his statement, he said that this happens in war.

An Indian student has reportedly been injured in a gunfight in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. This information was given by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Friday. He told reporters, “Today, we have learned that a student leaving Kyiv has been shot. He has been taken back to Kyiv. This happens in war.”

He further said that the central government is trying its best to ensure that maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with minimum loss. Let us inform that on March 1, Karnataka student Naveen SG was shot dead in Kharkiv, Ukraine. He had gone out to get food for himself and fellow students at the time of the incident.

India is repatriating its citizens stranded in the war-torn country after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine via Romania, Hungary and Poland, while Singh is currently in neighboring Poland to rescue Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine . According to the minister, the student was trying to escape from Kyiv and was injured in the shootout. He was reportedly taken back to the city and is in hospital.

General (Retd) VK Singh at Poland’s Rzejo airport told ANI that reports suggest that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back to Kyiv and immediately admitted to the hospital.

1,700 students still in Ukraine

The Union Minister further said that the Center is making efforts to ensure that maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with minimum loss. There are about 1,700 students still waiting to be deported from Ukraine.

More than 6,000 people reached home

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 17,000 Indian nationals have crossed the border of Ukraine since the advisory was issued a fortnight ago. The ministry says more than 6,000 people have been sent back home.

Controversial statement of BJP leader

At the same time, after the death of Chhat Naveen of Karnataka in Ukraine, his body was brought to India today. During this, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad gave a controversial statement in front of the media. He said that instead of 1 dead body, 8 people can come in the flight.