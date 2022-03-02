Ukraine appealing to Russian mothers, loved ones to get their soldiers to stop fighting



Ukraine is appealing directly to the mothers and loved ones of Russian soldiers to agree to a ceasefire as the number of casualties continues to rise in the wake of the escalating conflict in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 6,000 Russian troops had been killed in the conflict, far more than the 498 people Russia claimed.

“Russian mothers are losing their children in completely foreign countries,” Zelensky said in a video address. “Think of this number: about 6,000 Russians died in the six-day war, the Russian military.”

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly spoken of the Russian death toll and expressed sympathy for the families of those working under President Vladimir Putin, many of whom have been described as poorly trained workers with low-quality equipment who were deceived by the war in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war: UN approves resolution condemning Putin, Russia: live update

Leaders in uniform posted videos of frustrated Russian soldiers on social media. Some have said they were not told about the attack, although statements may have been emphasized.

The lack of fighting spirit was a tragic moment when Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN read aloud a text message on Monday stating that he was between a Russian soldier and his mother before he was killed.

“I’m not in the training session. Mama, I’m in Ukraine,” Sergei Kislias read in Russian. “There’s a real war going on here. I’m scared. We’re bombing all the cities, even targeting civilians. We were told they would welcome us, and they were falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not us.” Allows to pass. “

“They call us fascists. Mom. It’s very difficult,” he added.

To highlight the contradictions of Ukrainian forces and gain the support of the Russian public, the Defense Ministry on Wednesday called on the mothers of captured Russian soldiers to travel to Kyiv to pick up their babies and give detailed instructions on how to recover them.

“We urge you to convey this message to the thousands of bereaved Russian mothers whose sons have been imprisoned in Ukraine,” the ministry wrote in a Facebook post. “We, the Ukrainian people, do not fight mothers and their captive sons against Putin’s fascists,” the defense ministry said. “We are waiting for you in Kiev!”

Over the weekend, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on Putin to demand an end to hostility towards the mothers, daughters and wives of those fighting for Russia. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appealed directly to the troops this week.

“Russian soldiers! You were brought to our land to kill and be killed. Don’t follow criminal orders,” he posted on social media. “If you lay down your arms, we guarantee you a complete amnesty and 5 million rubles. There will be no mercy for those who continue to behave like occupiers.”

The Mothers’ Committee of Russian Soldiers, an NGO that helps military families and exposes human rights abuses in the Russian military, told Britain’s ITV News that it was flooded with calls from Russian mothers to search for their sons.

“What happened to my child, is he alive? Is he caught? Where is he? Is he in Russia or Ukraine near the Ukrainian border? These are the most important questions that concern parents,” Alexander Latin, with a bar committee, told the news outlet. .

