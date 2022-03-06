World

Ukraine application for EU will 'take time,' 'hard to say' when process will end

Ukraine application for EU will 'take time,' 'hard to say' when process will end
Ukraine application for EU will ‘take time,’ ‘hard to say’ when process will end

Ukraine application for EU will ‘take time,’ ‘hard to say’ when process will end

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen says it is difficult to say how long the process of recognizing Ukraine will take, but it will take “a certain amount of time” to complete.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky formally signed an EU membership application on February 26, four days after Russia invaded his country. The eight member states have signed a letter in support of an accelerated ascent process for Ukraine, which could further accelerate the integration of economic and energy systems with Europe.

Ukrainian officials report airport attack, humanitarian corridor fails again: Live Update

However, Von der Lane warned that the process would still take time to complete.

“The process will take time,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “But we must not forget that before this war began, we have already worked closely together, for example, to integrate the two markets, not to try to support Ukraine as financially as possible, for example, in the area of ​​energy security.”

“So much has been done,” he added. “There’s still a lot of work to be done to bring any point closer. But the process is moving now.”

Ukraine war: Russia’s corruption ‘no doubt’ is affecting the war performance of its military

Admission may be pressed to provide a deadline “early”, von der Leyen said it was “difficult to talk,” because it would depend on “development on the ground”.

READ Also  New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State’s Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown – Gadget Clock

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly chosen former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to replace Zelensky if Russia succeeds in occupying Kyiv and establishing control over the country. If Putin succeeds, Yanukovych could step down from any of the applications launched by his predecessor.

Fear of further Russian military action in their country has also prompted Moldova and Georgia to submit applications to join the EU. Although the EU does not provide military protection.

