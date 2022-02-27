Ukraine applies to UN highest court demanding action against Russian aggression



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday morning that the country’s government had completed its appeal to the UN’s highest legal body – the International Court of Justice.

Zelensky said he hoped the court would hold Russia accountable for invading Ukraine and spreading its alleged misinformation in order to justify its offensive.

“Ukraine has submitted its appeal to the ICJ against Russia. Russia must be held accountable for using the idea of ​​genocide to justify aggression,” Zelensky wrote.

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

“We urge Russia to suspend all military action now and make an urgent decision, and we hope that the trial will begin next week,” he added.

The message was posted twice – first in Ukrainian and then again in English.

On paper, the International Court of Justice is one of the most powerful courts of international law in the world. It has jurisdiction over all member states of the United Nations and can be used to mediate disputes between non-member countries when requested.

“The sources of law that the court must apply are: international treaties and customary law; international practice; general principles of law; judicial decisions; and the education of the most qualified preachers,” the court wrote. “Moreover, if the parties agree, the court can decide a case Out of fairness and righteousnessThat is, without limiting oneself to existing rules of international law. “

However, international courts have long suffered from a lack of cooperation between member states.

The International Criminal Court, another tribunal of the international judiciary, is used to try acts such as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. ICC representatives say they are monitoring the situation for future legal action.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial shared a statement the museum originally posted on its Twitter account Thursday morning.

“This morning, Russia invaded Ukraine. This act of barbarism will be judged by history, and its perpetrators, as expected by the International Court of Justice,” the statement said.

It continued, “We express our full solidarity with the citizens and inhabitants of an independent, sovereign and sovereign Ukraine and with all Russians who have the courage to oppose this war. I have learned. “

Courtney Moore of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.