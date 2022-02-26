Ukraine army sees thousands rush to enlist during Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine will not kneel’



Ukraine has recently banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country because it has dealt with Russian aggression but has not yet drafted a military plan. Yet thousands of men are rushing to enroll to help defend their homeland, a report said.

According to NPR, hundreds of people were seen standing in line outside the town hall of Mankivkar, a town in central Ukraine.

“Ukraine will not be on its knees,” one of the potential listers told a news outlet. “We will push these bastards out of our country.”

Another person who said he was interested in signing up was Volodymyr Omelian, who was listed on Friday, according to the report.

“I am not a natural born killer, and I never dreamed of being this kind of person,” Omelian, who was Ukraine’s infrastructure minister from 2016-2019, told the outlet.

Omlian said his main goal was to protect his family. He expressed hope that the people of Ukraine would succeed in saving the nation.

“We will win,” he told NPR.

Probably none of the early episodes of the war contained the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian forces more than the contempt of the 13 soldiers stationed on the island of Gemini, aka Snake Island, who themselves were confronted by a Russian warship.

“Russian warship, go by yourself,” a guard shouted at the ship as the incident was being broadcast live.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday night that all 13 people had been killed.

The President has announced that 13 soldiers will be posthumously honored as “Heroes of Ukraine”.