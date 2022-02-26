World

Ukraine army sees thousands rush to enlist during Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine will not kneel’

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine army sees thousands rush to enlist during Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine will not kneel’
Written by admin
Ukraine army sees thousands rush to enlist during Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine will not kneel’

Ukraine army sees thousands rush to enlist during Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine will not kneel’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine has recently banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country because it has dealt with Russian aggression but has not yet drafted a military plan. Yet thousands of men are rushing to enroll to help defend their homeland, a report said.

According to NPR, hundreds of people were seen standing in line outside the town hall of Mankivkar, a town in central Ukraine.

“Ukraine will not be on its knees,” one of the potential listers told a news outlet. “We will push these bastards out of our country.”

“We will push these bastards out of our country.”

– Potential enlisted person in the Ukrainian army

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Another person who said he was interested in signing up was Volodymyr Omelian, who was listed on Friday, according to the report.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

“I am not a natural born killer, and I never dreamed of being this kind of person,” Omelian, who was Ukraine’s infrastructure minister from 2016-2019, told the outlet.

Omlian said his main goal was to protect his family. He expressed hope that the people of Ukraine would succeed in saving the nation.

“We will win,” he told NPR.

Zmiinyi Island, aka Snake Island, where 13 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during a collision with a Russian warship.

Zmiinyi Island, aka Snake Island, where 13 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during a collision with a Russian warship.
(Google Maps)

READ Also  Man Shot On Board Moving Subway Train In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

Probably none of the early episodes of the war contained the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian forces more than the contempt of the 13 soldiers stationed on the island of Gemini, aka Snake Island, who themselves were confronted by a Russian warship.

“Russian warship, go by yourself,” a guard shouted at the ship as the incident was being broadcast live.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday night that all 13 people had been killed.

The President has announced that 13 soldiers will be posthumously honored as “Heroes of Ukraine”.

#Ukraine #army #sees #thousands #rush #enlist #Russian #invasion #Ukraine #kneel

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott called his team batsmen greedy reprimanded malediction for this says For Test cricket that is a load of rubbish India vs England reprimanded for

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment