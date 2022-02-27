Ukraine athletes defend country, demand sanctions for Russia



Earlier this month, Ukrainian skeleton rider Vladislav Heraskevich showed a sign to the Olympics: “There is no war in Ukraine.” On Sunday, he was hanged with weapons about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from his country’s capital if his country needed to be defended.

“I’m a student,” the 23-year-old said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “I’m not experienced in these kinds of things. But I’m ready to be tough and help in any way I can.”

Russian troops besieged the Kiev capital, and Heraskevich was among about four dozen athletes from Ukraine and elsewhere who sent an open letter to Olympic and Paralympic leaders, urging them to immediately suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

“Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, backed by Belarus, is a clear violation of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters – a violation that must be met with strict sanctions,” the letter said, referring to IOC President Thomas Bach and his opponent in the International Paralympic Committee.

The letter said more Ukrainians would sign the letter, but “it was a challenge to talk to all the athletes in Ukraine because they wanted security at the bomb shelter.”

The advocacy group helped coordinate the Global Athlete letter, which was signed by the United States, Latvia and the Netherlands, members of the Russian fencing team and sliders from the Belarus Sport Solidarity Athletes Federation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, saying it violates the Olympic Treaty. It called on the international federations to cancel or remove planned events in Russia and Belarus and to stop using the flags and national anthems of the countries.

Although neither the IOC nor the IPC has taken direct action against the countries. The Paralympics are starting from next Friday. No federation immediately responded to AP’s request for comment in the letter.

Among the signatories to the letter was Ukrainian freestyle skier Alexander Abramenko, who was caught on camera embracing a Russian athlete in Beijing and capturing the title.

Heraskevich also did the “No War” banner. After that gesture on February 11, the IOC quickly came out and said Heraskevich would not face any sanctions for violating Olympic rules that would limit political protests on the playing field.

“This was a general call for peace,” the IOC said in a statement. “The matter is closed for IOC.”

Heraskevich told the AP that he left China in mid-February with a secure feeling of optimism; At the time, Russia was gathering troops on the Ukrainian border but did not attack.

His hopes were quickly dashed. He spoke to AP from Zaitomi, about two hours’ drive from Kiev. When summoned, he was preparing to defend the Ukrainian capital.

“It’s cool now,” Heraskevich said. But now there is no safe place in Ukraine.