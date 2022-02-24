World

Ukraine calls for NATO to cut diplomatic ties with Russia amid invasion: ‘darkest time since 1939’

Ukraine calls for NATO to cut diplomatic ties with Russia amid invasion: 'darkest time since 1939'
Ukraine calls for NATO to cut diplomatic ties with Russia amid invasion: ‘darkest time since 1939’

Ukraine calls for NATO to cut diplomatic ties with Russia amid invasion: ‘darkest time since 1939’

Ukraine’s foreign minister has called on all NATO allies to sever diplomatic ties with Moscow after Russia launched its largest military strike on a European state since World War II on Thursday morning.

“Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I urge all our partners to do the same,” Dimitro Kuleba said in a Twitter post. “By taking this concrete step, you will show that you are on the side of Ukraine and will clearly reject the most brutal aggression in Europe since World War II.”

The call to sever diplomatic ties contradicted what State Department Press Secretary Ned Price said during a news briefing Wednesday when he said the goal was to keep the line of communication with Moscow open.

“We believe that in times of conflict, in times of crisis, the ability to communicate is in some ways even more essential,” Price said.

Gadget Clock Digital did not immediately reach out to the State Department to comment on how they would proceed after the latest attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a massive land, sea and air strike on Ukraine on Thursday morning as troops crossed the border into Ukraine through Russia and Belarus, as well as through the Black and Azov Sea.

The map shows where the Russian attack was reported in Ukraine.

The map shows where the Russian attack was reported in Ukraine.

NATO leaders rushed to condemn the attack, which Western nations have been warning against for weeks, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that Putin had “started a war on our European continent.”

“We just can’t and won’t look away,” Johnson said in a speech Thursday morning. “Diplomatically, politically, economically – and ultimately, militarily – this heinous and barbaric attempt by Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Johnson called the attack on Ukraine an “attack on democracy and freedom in Eastern Europe and around the world” and called Putin a “dictator.”

Images have emerged that Ukrainians are trying to flee the capital, Kiev, and it is thought that at least 40 Ukrainian military members have been killed so far in the Russian offensive.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Smoke billows from an air defense base following an apparent Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Smoke billows from an air defense base following an apparent Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

“In our view, Putin is plunging Europe into the darkest period since 1939,” Kuleba said. Post. “Don’t expect a fool to sit on one side. Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. Defeat Russia with strict sanctions.

“Provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Together we will stop the Russian aggression,” he added.

President Biden is expected to address the nation on Thursday.

