Ukraine capital Kyiv under heavy Russian attack

12 seconds ago
Russian troops have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in isolated areas of Ukraine.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in Kiev, local time, as reports indicated that Russian troops were entering the city. Many Ukrainians rushed to the capital on Thursday.

People wait for a bus at a bus station as they try to evacuate the city of Kiev, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Overnight, Russia launched a major offensive against Ukraine, with reports of explosions in several cities and outside the restive eastern region occupied by Russian-backed rebels.

(Pierre Chrome / Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that “Russian troops from Belarus are 20 miles outside Kiev.” Reporting from Axios. Austin added that the military was looking for ways to provide more equipment, including ammunition, to Ukrainian forces.

Residents of Kiev reported the loud noise of the explosion Kiev Independent reported. Ukrainian forces may have fired a Russian missile into the capital, according to Ukraine’s Pravda news outlet.

Russia’s shelling outside Kiev has already caused significant damage.

Kiev, the ruins of a private house after Russian shelling outside Ukraine, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian installations across the country.

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russia had lost an estimated seven aircraft, six helicopters, more than 30 tanks and 800 troops by 3am on Friday.

The Kiev Independent seems to have posted a picture of the wreckage from a plane crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


