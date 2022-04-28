Ukraine champions ‘full interoperability’ with NATO weapons systems in ‘historic’ partnership



Ukraine on Thursday hailed its developed partnership with NATO as “full interoperability” and said it had gained access to the alliance’s modern weapons as its war with Russia continued for the ninth week.

More than 40 NATO members and allies around the world met in Germany for US-led talks and agreed this week to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Thursday that Kiev’s relations with NATO and other allies had undergone “tectonic changes in the level of philosophy”.

“For a long time, we have been urging our partners that it is reasonable to supply Ukraine with Western-compliant weapons that meet NATO standards,” he said. “The transition to Western caliber and technology is a strategic decision that has finally been taken.

“Gradually, this will ensure the full interoperability of Ukraine’s military with the armies of NATO countries,” Reznikov added.

The defense minister said he had made joining a 30-member coalition a top priority since taking office last year.

It is unclear whether Ukraine will still want to join NATO, given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged his ambitions during peace talks with Moscow last month.

But talks have stalled and Russia has refused to stop its deadly offensive in Ukraine, even suggesting it would look to its next neighbor, Moldova.

Reznikov praised the United States for encouraging countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, not just from the European Union and NATO, to provide enhanced security assistance to counter Russia’s progress.

“This is a real alliance, the goal of which is not only to restrain the Kremlin, but also to defeat Russian oppression, to give the civilized world a chance to win this war,” he said.

The Defense Minister said that an advisory team has been formed which will meet once a month to coordinate the supply to get the necessary security defense of Ukraine.

“For example, when it is decided to give Ukraine one or the other weapon, through coordination, similar weapons will come from different countries,” he explained. “I will not hide – three months ago this task was considered almost impossible.”

Reznikov said the partnership would not only help Ukraine supply weapons more efficiently, but also help “interdependence” within the defense industry as countries seek to prevent Russia from expanding its campaign in Europe.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concern about sending certain types of defense aid to Ukraine whose forces have not been trained.

But last week, a senior defense official said the United States was avoiding the problem by training a small contingent of Ukrainian forces on modern weapons in a third-party country. These soldiers could then return to Ukraine to train their fellow soldiers.

“Our troops have been gaining expertise in Western weapons for some time,” he said. “Now the training programs will be scaled up and scaled up.

“These are truly historic changes that will be implemented in the coming weeks and months,” he said.