Ukraine citizens advised to make Molotov cocktails as Russia enters Kyiv



In a message posted on Twitter early Friday, Ukrainian citizens were advised to make Molotov cocktails and to help “neutralize the occupiers” as Russian forces enter the country.

The message came as the Russians entered the Obolon district of the capital, Kiev.

“We ask citizens to report equipment movement!” The message was posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize occupants!” The message added, referring to a bottle, some fuel and an improvised explosive device made from an illuminated rag, also known as a “poor man’s grenade”.

The same message advises citizens: “Peaceful residents – be careful! Do not leave the house!”

Also in the Kiev area, Ukrainian forces on Thursday blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of the city, according to a report, to prevent Russian tanks from advancing towards the capital.

According to Newsweek, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air strikes targeted the bridge, which crossed the Teterev River in Ivankev, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy.