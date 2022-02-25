World

Ukraine citizens advised to make Molotov cocktails as Russia enters Kyiv

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine citizens advised to make Molotov cocktails as Russia enters Kyiv
Written by admin
Ukraine citizens advised to make Molotov cocktails as Russia enters Kyiv

Ukraine citizens advised to make Molotov cocktails as Russia enters Kyiv

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a message posted on Twitter early Friday, Ukrainian citizens were advised to make Molotov cocktails and to help “neutralize the occupiers” as Russian forces enter the country.

The message came as the Russians entered the Obolon district of the capital, Kiev.

“We ask citizens to report equipment movement!” The message was posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize occupants!” The message added, referring to a bottle, some fuel and an improvised explosive device made from an illuminated rag, also known as a “poor man’s grenade”.

The same message advises citizens: “Peaceful residents – be careful! Do not leave the house!”

Also in the Kiev area, Ukrainian forces on Thursday blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of the city, according to a report, to prevent Russian tanks from advancing towards the capital.

According to Newsweek, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air strikes targeted the bridge, which crossed the Teterev River in Ivankev, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy.

#Ukraine #citizens #advised #Molotov #cocktails #Russia #enters #Kyiv

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment