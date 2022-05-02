World

Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says
Written by admin
Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says

Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The number of civilians killed in Ukraine during Russia’s aggression has now exceeded 3,000, the United Nations announced on Monday.

This sad picture comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine extends 68 days.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday that 3,153 civilians had been killed since February 24, Reuters reported.

A view of buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodianka, Ukraine, Monday, May 2.

A view of buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodianka, Ukraine, Monday, May 2.
(Reuters / Johra Bensemara / TPX Image of the Day)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

It is estimated that more than 3,000 people were injured.

The OHCHR said “most civilian casualties have been recorded with the use of explosives, which have a wide range of effects, including heavy artillery and shelling from multiple launch rocket systems and missile and air strikes.”

On Monday, May 2, a Ukrainian soldier crosses the tower of a Russian tank near a destroyed gas station in the village of Skybin, northeast of Kiev.

On Monday, May 2, a Ukrainian soldier crosses the tower of a Russian tank near a destroyed gas station in the village of Skybin, northeast of Kiev.
(Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

“The OHCHR believes that the actual figures are substantial, as the receipt of information from some places where intense hostilities are ongoing has been delayed and many reports are still pending,” it added.

A Russian military convoy stands on the road to the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday, May 1.

A Russian military convoy stands on the road to the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday, May 1.
(AP)

The agency specifically mentioned “Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izim (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region) and Borodianka (Kiev region) as places where” numerous civilian casualties were reported. “

READ Also  Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park opening for season at Coney Island

“These statistics are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics,” it added.

#Ukraine #civilian #death #toll #passes

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment