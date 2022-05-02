Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says



The number of civilians killed in Ukraine during Russia’s aggression has now exceeded 3,000, the United Nations announced on Monday.

This sad picture comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine extends 68 days.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday that 3,153 civilians had been killed since February 24, Reuters reported.

It is estimated that more than 3,000 people were injured.

The OHCHR said “most civilian casualties have been recorded with the use of explosives, which have a wide range of effects, including heavy artillery and shelling from multiple launch rocket systems and missile and air strikes.”

“The OHCHR believes that the actual figures are substantial, as the receipt of information from some places where intense hostilities are ongoing has been delayed and many reports are still pending,” it added.

The agency specifically mentioned “Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izim (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region) and Borodianka (Kiev region) as places where” numerous civilian casualties were reported. “

“These statistics are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics,” it added.