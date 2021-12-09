KYIV, Ukraine – This week, to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wore a helmet and flak jacket to patrol the trenches, and announced the distribution of new tanks, armored vehicles and ships in a big storm. Frontline units engaged in fighting Russian military and Kremlin-backed separatists.

Weapons systems can help maintain equality in a slow-moving war that has been raging for years, but neither it nor the Ukrainian military can now unite to repel a full-scale Russian attack by Ukrainian and Western authorities. Moscow seems to be preparing. With nearly 100,000 troops now on Ukraine’s eastern, northern and southern borders, and much more on the way, Ukrainian officials responsible for their country’s defense also acknowledge that their troops do not have much opportunity without a significant influx of resources.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine needs to be objective at this stage,” said General Kirilo O., head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. Budanov said. “Russia does not have enough military resources to repel an attack launched without the support of Western forces.”

General Budanov outlined his nightmare vision of Russian aggression, which would initially begin with air strikes and rocket attacks aimed at ammunition depots and trench-bound forces. Too soon, he said, the Ukrainian military would be incapacitated, unable to supply its leadership defense and lead. After that, he said, the responsibility for fighting alone would fall on the frontline commanders.