Ukraine Commanders Say a Russian Invasion Would Overwhelm Them
KYIV, Ukraine – This week, to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wore a helmet and flak jacket to patrol the trenches, and announced the distribution of new tanks, armored vehicles and ships in a big storm. Frontline units engaged in fighting Russian military and Kremlin-backed separatists.
Weapons systems can help maintain equality in a slow-moving war that has been raging for years, but neither it nor the Ukrainian military can now unite to repel a full-scale Russian attack by Ukrainian and Western authorities. Moscow seems to be preparing. With nearly 100,000 troops now on Ukraine’s eastern, northern and southern borders, and much more on the way, Ukrainian officials responsible for their country’s defense also acknowledge that their troops do not have much opportunity without a significant influx of resources.
“Unfortunately, Ukraine needs to be objective at this stage,” said General Kirilo O., head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. Budanov said. “Russia does not have enough military resources to repel an attack launched without the support of Western forces.”
General Budanov outlined his nightmare vision of Russian aggression, which would initially begin with air strikes and rocket attacks aimed at ammunition depots and trench-bound forces. Too soon, he said, the Ukrainian military would be incapacitated, unable to supply its leadership defense and lead. After that, he said, the responsibility for fighting alone would fall on the frontline commanders.
“As long as there are bullets, they will hold,” said General Budanov. “They will be able to use whatever they have, but trust me, without a reserve distribution, there is no army in the world that can stop it.”
Russia could be militarily ready to invade Ukraine in January or early February, while Ukraine and the Western intelligence service say Russian President Vladimir V. There are no indications that Putin has decided to do so. In a video call with President Biden on Tuesday, Mr Putin dismissed concerns about troop deployments along Ukraine’s border, accusing the United States and NATO of endangering Russia’s security by providing Ukrainian troops with weapons and training.
“Russian troops are in their own territory,” he said. Putin’s adviser, Yuri V. Ushakov told reporters after the president’s speech. “They don’t threaten anyone.”
However, the accumulation of troops and heavy weapons on the border has led Ukrainian authorities to face some harsh realities in recent weeks. The U.S. intelligence community estimates that Russia is planning an attack involving 175,000 troops.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has only slightly more enlisted soldiers and officers in its entire army. It is closed on land, at sea and in the air, its air force has about 200 aircraft, including transport vehicles, less than the number of fighter jets already deployed by Russia on the Ukrainian border.
Russia’s military includes Black Sea frigates equipped with war-ready submarines and cruise missiles, and land-based units equipped with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, while Ukraine lacks critical missile defense systems. According to Robert Lee, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Ph.D. Candidate for King’s College London, a Russian military expert.
“If Russia really wants to show its traditional capabilities, it can do a lot of damage in a very short period of time,” he said. Lee said. “They can destroy the Ukrainian forces in the east, really quickly, in the first 30-40 minutes.”
Ukraine’s military is not as shocking as ever. In 2014, elite Russian forces were able to capture the entire Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine without firing a shot. When Russian-backed separatists seized part of the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine had to rely on a volunteer brigade of people with little or no military training to defeat the insurgency.
But Ukrainian forces hit back, clashed with separatists and put an end to the most serious hostilities. This was done with the help of Western allies. The United States alone has provided 2.5 billion in military aid, including high-tech surveillance and communications equipment and drones. In November, the United States About 88 tons delivered Ammunition is part of the डे 60 million military aid package pledged by the Biden administration.
On Wednesday, President Biden ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops in Ukraine to deter Russia. But Ukraine has more than 150 U.S. military advisers, a combination of U.S. Special Forces and the National Guard, currently the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to two U.S. Defense Department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity for sensitive discussions. Deployed troops. Dozens of other NATO nations now have military advisers in Ukraine, officials said.
Under the Trump administration, Ukrainians were given anti-tank javelin missiles for the first time. Ukrainian forces have so far refrained from throwing spears on the battlefield, partly in a bid to avoid Kremlin opposition.
The Biden administration continued to supply missiles by distributing a new cache in October. A Pentagon spokesman, John F. Kirby, said Wednesday that no conditions had been imposed on the spear unless it was used “responsibly” and “for self-defense” by Ukrainian forces.
In an interview with Radio Liberty earlier this month, General Alexander Pavlyuk, commander of the Joint Operations Forces fighting separatists, said spearheads had already been deployed in military units in eastern Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military issues, confirmed that javelin missiles had been deployed to frontline military units a month earlier, but had not yet been fired into the war.
“The spears are there and if our enemies use tanks, they will be used,” the official said.
The Biden administration remains unclear on how it can defend Ukraine in the event of an attack.
In his video call with Putin on Tuesday, President Biden looked at his counterpart and warned that the United States had decided to order military action, going beyond the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. On the account of Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser. It was left unclear what the penalties might be, although some expect the United States to provide more military assistance than previously provided.
The lack of strong commitment from Ukraine’s Western supporters is worrying for Ukrainian officials.
“We have to decide whether we are allies as they have declared – and allies help each other in that case – or they have to say that this is not the case,” said General Budanov. “If the civilized world wants to avoid disaster – and it will be disaster for everyone – we need military technical support, not tomorrow, not tomorrow, not the year.”
Those who understand that such support is unlikely are beginning to speak out against the popular armed resistance against any Russian occupation. In an interview, General Pavliuk noted that there are half a million people in Ukraine with military experience. If the West does not come to the aid of Ukraine, he said, “we will start a partisan war.”
“Eight years have passed and there are a lot of people with military experience who are ready to fight with weapons in their hands,” he said.
A senior Ukrainian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that if all else fails, the military will open its weapons depot and allow Ukrainians to take whatever they need to defend themselves and their families.
Eric Schmidt Report contributions from Washington.
