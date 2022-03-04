Ukraine conflict ‘heightens the risk’ of Chinese-American war, professor says



The conflict in Ukraine “increases the risk” of war between China and the United States, a political science professor told Gadget Clock.

Michael Beckley, an associate professor of political science at Tufts University, says China could take action in Taiwan if the United States is confused by Russia’s blockade of Ukraine. He said that if the authoritarian superpower takes military action in Taiwan, the conflict between the United States and China will probably start.

“The United States and China, I think, are at high risk of conflict,” Beckley told Gadget Clock, co-author of the upcoming book “Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China.” “It’s not just economic competition or ideological competition, it’s a real war.”

Beckley told Gadget Clock that the slowdown in China’s economy, Taiwan’s growing sense of independence and increasing international pressure to control China’s growth have made the conflict more likely.

Beckley told Gadget Clock, “There’s a lot of talk here that if China is going to move towards Taiwan, now is the right time.” “The conflict in Russia has played a role, because of course it’s a big mistake for the United States.”

In October, President Biden promised to protect Taiwan if it invaded China.

The United States, under the Taiwan Relations Act, provides Taiwan with defensive weapons, but is not obliged to provide military assistance if China invades.

Beckley told Gadget Clock that the conflict in Ukraine limits the resources that the United States can sacrifice to protect Taiwan from China.

“If Russia and China each fight each other in their own territory, it will expand American forces, give them every opportunity to enter their own territory, and I think it will increase the risk of conflict with something like Taiwan,” Beckley told Gadget Clock.

Beckley further noted that Russia and China share a common interest “based on geopolitics, power and a common ideological animosity towards the current international system.”

Beckley called the trade between the two countries a “natural partnership based on a vital commodity.” According to Beckley, China imports more than 80% of the oil and natural gas it uses, and more than half of the Russian government’s revenue comes from selling gas and oil to foreign countries.

“The two countries also share an interest in pushing back against the liberal international system that sustains the United States and most of its democratic allies,” Beckley said.

According to Beckley, Sino-Russian relations are characterized by “power imbalances” based on China’s military and economic strength.

“China’s economy is 10 times larger than Russia’s,” Beckley told Gadget Clock. “China spends four times more every year on its military than Russia, and China is truly a multidimensional, great power.”

“As a result, Russia is always worried about becoming a junior partner in the relationship, and China is always worried that it will pay more than it gets,” Beckley continued.

Beckley added that there are differences between Russia and China’s geopolitical interests, including border disputes, spheres of influence in Central Asia and historical animosities.

According to Beckley, Chinese financial interests are at odds with Russia’s diplomatic support for Beijing. Chinese banks have “returned” some of their transactions with Russia in “fundamental, explicit compliance” with recent sanctions.

“China, on the one hand, wants to support Russia but is not willing to go to full extent as an ally because it is concerned that it will secede from the Western economic system and invite hostility towards itself,” Beckley said. Gadget Clock.

According to Reuters, China has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Beckley told Gadget Clock that there are three strategic arguments for this policy.

“First, I think the Chinese are worried that if they take action against Taiwan or become more aggressive or just spark the wrath of the United States and its allies, they too could be subject to the same kind of sanctions, “Beckley said.” Wants to downplay this kind of legitimacy. “

Second, Beckley told Gadget Clock that refraining from imposing sanctions would allow Chinese companies to “get involved in a larger conflict.”

Third, “the more problems Russia can cause in Europe, the more the attention of America and its allies is focused on Europe,” Beckley said. “And it softens the international system so that China could potentially explode if it wants to invade East Asia.”