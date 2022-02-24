Ukraine conflict: Violent explosions near Kyiv after Putin declares ‘special military operation’



After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, videos and photos have surfaced on social media that allegedly show the reality of war in Europe. As the sun rose, a siren sounded near Kiev as Ukraine’s president imposed martial law across the country.

Gadget Clock has not independently confirmed the authenticity of each of these videos.

As dawn broke in Kiev, the capital of about 3 million people, correspondents from Ukraine’s Gadget Clock heard multiple explosions.

