Ukraine contacted Tikait to stop Russian Army at the border – BJP spokesperson took a jibe, people started making such comments

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, there is a situation of tension between the two countries. The scene of devastation is being seen all around. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nighat Abbas took a jibe at farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav by referring to the Russo-Ukraine war. His tweet is becoming very viral.

Nighat wrote, “Ukraine contacted both Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav to stop the Russian Army at the border itself. Said both are experts in blocking the border….” People are making different types of comments on this post of BJP leader.

A user named RP Singh wrote, “Send Nighat to the border, only rubbish will save a lot of Russian guns.” Prashant Malik wrote, “These two bakkal bhi tar dete hai (remove the skins).” A user named Bhartiya Devasena wrote, “Both will not be picking up the phone… are out of network. Their pulse is the only fault in India.

*Big Breaking News* * Ukraine to stop the Russian army at the border itself *

* Contacted both Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav …

* Where both are experts in blocking the border !!*?? — Nighat Abbass ?? (@abbas_nighat) February 24, 2022

At the same time, a user named Indian wrote, “If the wars were won by doing stupid nonsense, then this group of idiots of yours would have been at the forefront. Is not it?” Manoj Tiwari was also not spared by a user named Rolf Rahul Gandhi 2.0. He wrote, “Ukraine has also contacted Saiyan Manoj Tiwari that brother, you should eat our share. You have a daily habit”.

Let us tell you that Nighat has been trolled many times before for her statements and Twitter posts. Nighat Abbas is a Delhi BJP spokesperson, who seems to be speaking frankly on all issues in the TV debate show. Islamic fundamentalists often troll him for his opinion.

This war between Russia and Ukraine is indicating the third world war. Ukraine has appealed for help from almost all countries. Ukraine has also appealed to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for help. He has asked PM Modi to intervene in this matter.