Ukraine Crisis Also affected The Game Dark Shadow Britain Demanded Not To Hold Champions League final in Russia – Ukraine Crisis: Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Sports too! Britain said

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his country will target Russia further by ‘bombing’ economic sanctions.

There is a stir around the world regarding the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine. In such a situation, the impact of Ukraine crisis is also seen on sports. The British government on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, demanded that the final of the Football Champions League be taken out of Russia. It asked the Union of European Football Associations/UEFA to reconsider hosting rights.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, highlighted the concerns related to the Champions League. He also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine. The final of the Champions League 2022 is to be played on 28 May at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons, ‘Vladimir Putin is adamant about starting a ‘complete war against Ukraine’. He has distorted international law. It is very important at this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia.

Boris Johnson said, “Russia is going to end… it is completely isolated, it has pariah status (a nation that is considered outcast in the international community). Russia, which has invaded sovereign countries, does not have the conditions to organize a football tournament. European football’s governing body has also acknowledged the risks involved in the event in Russia.

Boris Johnson said his country would target Russia further by “bombing” economic sanctions. He expressed hope that the Russian people would also be expecting sanctions. Let us tell you that France, Germany and America are openly standing in support of Ukraine against Russia.

At the same time, many countries are neutral. India adopted a neutral stance in the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. India had said that the dispute should be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced sanctions targeting Russia and Ukraine, two separatist regions whose independence has been recognized by Russia. At the same time, he has joined international efforts to pressure Russia to return to the path of a diplomatic solution.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO, and a halt to arms shipments. Russia has decided to expel its diplomats from Ukraine. It says that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received many threats. They will be taken out ‘soon’.