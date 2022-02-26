Ukraine crisis: Communism victims organization calls Russia’s invasion ‘illegal’ and ‘a wake-up call’



The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization, called on Friday to “remember the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world.” Russian aggression in Ukraine “Illegal” and “an awakening for the West.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted on how he wants to “denizify” Ukraine, even though Ukraine helped Russia fight Nazi Germany in World War II, and its current president, Vladimir Zelensky, is a Jewish president whose family members survived the Holocaust.

The VOC said in a statement on Friday that the ongoing unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine by the Russian military was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “special military operation” that was illegal and against international law. “This unfounded aggression has significant long-term effects for the United States and the West.”

Russian state media outlets have repeatedly accused Russian forces of “genocide” against Russians in Luhansk and Donetsk, areas that Putin declared “independent” when Russian troops secured them last week as part of a “peacekeeping” mission, the VOC announced. False. “

“The impact of this illegal move is multifaceted. Immediately, it poses a serious threat not only to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also to the lives and future of the Ukrainian people, especially those fighting against Russian troops.” The VOC said it could try to remove them by force and even work against certain politicians who dislike the Kremlin. “[U]The crane will suffer a lot. “

The Memorial Foundation has accused the Kremlin of violating international law, including the Helsinki Convention on European Security and the Budapest Memorandum, which prompted Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for its sovereignty.

The VOC called the attack a “wake-up call for the West.”

“The attack on Ukraine is a clear wake-up call for all those who have argued that the United States is not facing a dangerous great power competition with Russia, not just China,” the VOC continued. “Russia is destabilizing Europe, undermining US power and influence around the world and undermining our close alliances and partnerships. And Moscow is threatening to use its huge nuclear arsenal against those who would resist. These events will shape the international system and American For foreign and security policy. “

How the United States responds will shape foreign governments’ understanding of the United States and its commitment to global stability, especially in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the nonprofit said in a statement.

The Biden administration earlier this week announced sanctions against Russian banks, Oligarch and the owners of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Putin said recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea could resolve the crisis by abandoning the bid to join NATO and partially disarming the Black Sea Peninsula, which Moscow occupied after occupying Ukraine in 2014. The West has condemned Crimea as a violation of international law and has previously explicitly refused to allow NATO to permanently block Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.