Ukraine crisis: What is martial law?

Martial law is a term used to describe a government order to replace civilian rule with military rule in times of war or emergency.

The escalating conflict in Ukraine has raised the issue of martial law, with Russia launching a major offensive on Thursday.

Russia has carried out airstrikes in the Eastern European country, hitting towns and bases as civilians began fleeing by car and train.

Troops from the Ukrainian military block a road in Kiev's so-called government quarters on February 24, 2022, as Russian ground forces invaded Ukraine today from several directions, encircling the country within hours of the Russian president announcing his decision to launch an offensive.

Troops from the Ukrainian military block a road in Kiev’s so-called government quarters on February 24, 2022, as Russian ground forces invaded Ukraine today from several directions, encircling the country within hours of the Russian president announcing his decision to launch an offensive.
(Sergei Supinsky / Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian government says Russian tanks and troops were rolling across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite geopolitical order and the consequences of which have already reverberated around the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky severed diplomatic ties with Moscow and imposed martial law.

“To this day, our countries are at different points in world history,” Jelensky tweeted. “Russia is on the path to evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and will not give up its independence.”

Martial law is the imposition of military control on civilians, usually during wartime. Civil courts are closed, and military justice prevails.

It has been announced several times throughout American history. Hawaii, when it was a U.S. territory, was under martial law for most of World War II. President Abraham Lincoln imposed martial law during the Civil War.

An article shared by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice program, entitled “Martial Law in the Times of Civil Disorder,” describes how “military commanders of a region or country have unlimited authority to make and enforce laws” when martial law is adopted. Is. Effect

“Martial law is justified when civilian authorities stop working, are completely absent, or become ineffective,” the publication says. “Furthermore, martial law suspends all existing laws, as well as civilian authorities and the general administration of justice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

