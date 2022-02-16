Ukraine cyberattack: Russia blamed for ‘largest’ disruption of its kind in country’s history



Ukrainian officials investigating Tuesday’s cyber-attack that destroyed the websites of its defense ministry, army and popular banks are now calling the incident the “biggest” of its kind in the country’s history – and suspecting Russia is a criminal.

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks come at a time when the United States and NATO are raising suspicions over Russia’s claim that some of the 150,000 troops it has gathered along its border with Ukraine are returning to their permanent bases.

Frank Silufo, director of the McCurry Institute for Cyber ​​and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday, citing past cyber attacks, that “Russia has become a precursor to cyber-attacks and electronic warfare as a precursor to physical and dynamic activity.” In the Crimea region of Georgia and Ukraine.

China says Russia’s threat against Ukraine is being “played up” by the United States

“A DDoS attack can be quite effective if used in support of other means. It’s not about the attack, but if you are able to disrupt any kind of communication and then you have intentions, then obviously it can be effective,” he added. “And Russia has done this in Estonia in the past, launching massive DDoS attacks on the banking sector and the Estonian government.”

According to the Associated Press, Tuesday’s cyber-attacks targeted at least 10 Ukrainian websites and customers of state-owned Privatbank and Sberbank reported problems with online payments and banking apps.

“Yesterday, February 15, the biggest DDoS attack in the history of Ukraine was carried out on the official website, in the banking sector,” Reuters quoted Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov as saying.

“This attack is unprecedented, it was premeditated,” he said, referring to how the attacks – designed to flood websites with traffic and shut them down – involved IP addresses in Russia, China, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic. “And the main goal of this attack is to destabilize, to sow the seeds of terror, to do everything possible to create a certain chaos in our country.”

Leah Vtyuk, head of the cybersecurity department at Ukraine’s state security service, said on Wednesday that “the only country that is interested in attacking our state … especially in the face of widespread panic over a possible military strike, is the only country that the Russian Federation is interested in.”

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has denied Russian involvement but said it was not surprising that Ukraine would try to blame them, according to Reuters.

A senior State Department official told Gadget Clock on Tuesday that “we have reached out to the Ukrainian opposition to offer them assistance in investigating and responding to these incidents.”

Gadget Clock’ Gillian Turner contributed to this report.