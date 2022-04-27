Ukraine defense ministry claims fighting-age men abducted en masse for propaganda ‘victory parades’



Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday claimed that “fighting-age” men in southern and eastern Ukraine were being abducted en masse as part of a “victory parade” for Russian propaganda.

Officials in both the West and Ukraine have warned that Russia could see significant progress in Ukraine by May 9, also known as Victory Day, which Russia celebrates in 1945 when it defeated Nazi Germany.

Ukraine announced for the first time last week that it believed Russia wanted to forcibly recruit Ukrainian men in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions in order to “reinstate” its forces.

But on Wednesday its defense ministry said it suspected it had another reason why it was targeting capable-fighting men.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that “the main purpose of this operation is to ‘replenish the exchange fund’.” “Ukrainian hostages are planned to be exchanged for Russian war criminals.

“It is also possible to organize a propaganda ‘victory parade’ with the participation of detained Ukrainians,” the statement continued.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had received information that the abductees could be paraded as “prisoners of war” on the streets of “occupied cities”.

“The victims of the occupation are often men of military age,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that former military, law enforcement officers and pro-Ukrainian activists were being targeted and taken to “filtration camps”.

The ministry said that an estimated 400 Russian soldiers, dressed in “Rossguard” uniforms by the Russian National Guard, had recently arrived in a village in the Kherson region to search for and detain men of military age.

“The detained Ukrainian men are being taken together towards the occupied Crimea,” the ministry said.

Another 300 Ukrainian workers and military veterans were reportedly being held at a “pre-trial detention center” in Kherson where they were being “interrogated and tortured” – although the statement did not elaborate on what they were being interrogated. .

Ukraine has said that arbitrary detention and forced deportation of its citizens amounts to war crimes.